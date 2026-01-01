VeerOne america builds the companies
defining the next era of
artificialintelligence.

2026
an american ai company
The portfolio

A family of companies.

Everything we build shares a bloodline: taste, speed, and an allergy to the ordinary. Some are live. Some are coming. All of them are built to last.

Applied research

AuraOne Labs

Where our next companies begin. The research, the prototypes, and the quiet bets we make on what intelligence becomes next.

Always on
Go-to-market

Sales Intelligence

A live copilot that listens on the call, grounded in your own approved playbook, so your team never misses the moment that closes the deal.

Stealth launched
Engineering

Developer Tools

AI that codes alongside you, right in the terminal. Fast, opinionated, and built for people who would rather ship than configure.

Stealth launched
Business automation

Agent Studio

Deploy a workforce of agents that run the business. Build and ship agentic workflows with drag and drop, no code required, so operations, support, and the back office automate themselves. Built for companies, not consumers.

Stealth launched
AI Transformation

AI, ready for work.

VeerOne works with government, SMBs, Fortune 500 enterprises, and consulting partners to move AI from experiment to operating system. We help leaders choose the right use cases, prepare the data, deploy trusted assistants and agents, train teams, measure adoption, and govern the system after launch.

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Public sector and defense

Government

We shape secure assistants, retrieval systems, and workflow agents around agency policy, evidence, and chain-of-command review.

Small and midsize business

SMBs

We identify the first high-return workflows, ship useful internal agents, and give operators a simple way to improve them every week.

Enterprise transformation

Fortune 500

We build board-ready roadmaps, production pilots, evaluation loops, and adoption programs that scale across business units.

Embedded delivery

Consulting partners

We embed as the AI build team behind strategy, implementation, and managed transformation work.

Diagnose

A ranked map of where AI should go first.

Design

A practical architecture, not a slide promise.

Deploy

A working system in the hands of real teams.