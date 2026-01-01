Government
We shape secure assistants, retrieval systems, and workflow agents around agency policy, evidence, and chain-of-command review.
Everything we build shares a bloodline: taste, speed, and an allergy to the ordinary. Some are live. Some are coming. All of them are built to last.
Frontier-grade evaluation and human data. The trust layer that turns models into systems the world can rely on.
Where our next companies begin. The research, the prototypes, and the quiet bets we make on what intelligence becomes next.
The division that transforms how companies use AI. We work with government, SMBs, Fortune 500s, and consulting partners to turn frontier models into deployed, governed systems.
A live copilot that listens on the call, grounded in your own approved playbook, so your team never misses the moment that closes the deal.
AI that codes alongside you, right in the terminal. Fast, opinionated, and built for people who would rather ship than configure.
Deploy a workforce of agents that run the business. Build and ship agentic workflows with drag and drop, no code required, so operations, support, and the back office automate themselves. Built for companies, not consumers.
VeerOne works with government, SMBs, Fortune 500 enterprises, and consulting partners to move AI from experiment to operating system. We help leaders choose the right use cases, prepare the data, deploy trusted assistants and agents, train teams, measure adoption, and govern the system after launch.
We shape secure assistants, retrieval systems, and workflow agents around agency policy, evidence, and chain-of-command review.
We identify the first high-return workflows, ship useful internal agents, and give operators a simple way to improve them every week.
We build board-ready roadmaps, production pilots, evaluation loops, and adoption programs that scale across business units.
We embed as the AI build team behind strategy, implementation, and managed transformation work.
A ranked map of where AI should go first.
A practical architecture, not a slide promise.
A working system in the hands of real teams.